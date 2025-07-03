Rockwell Automation and J.Jill have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 3, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK as the Bull of the Day and J.Jill, Inc. JILL as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, Sweetgreen SG and CAVA Group CAVA.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an industrial automation and digital transformation company driving the next generation of smart manufacturing. ROK is growing in tandem with key megatrends in artificial intelligence, reshoring, robotics, and automation.

The dividend-paying tech stock, which outpaced the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, has soared 55% from the stock market's April lows to new 52-week highs on Wednesday.

Rockwell Automation is on the verge of breaking out of the trading range it's been stuck in since late 2021 as Wall Street looks ahead to strong earnings growth and long-term upside in an increasingly automated manufacturing economy.

The Bull Case for Industrial Tech Stock ROK

Rockwell Automationis poised for long-term growth due to its leadership in industrial automation in an increasingly automated manufacturing economy. Rockwell provides a range of solutions, focusing on hardware, software, and services to optimize manufacturing and industrial processes across three core segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services.

For example, Rockwell makes systems to control machines on factory floors, like those assembling cars or packaging food. ROK's programmable logic controllers (PLCs) help direct robots to weld car parts or fill cereal boxes with precision.

Meanwhile, ROK's smart sensors track machine performance, like temperature or vibration, to catch issues before they cause breakdowns.

Rockwell's Emulate3D software creates virtual models, which it calls digital twins, of factories, letting companies test production changes without touching real equipment.

On top of that, the digital transformation giant is collaborating with Nvidia NVDA to integrate advanced AI and robotics technologies into its industrial automation solutions, enhancing manufacturing efficiency and enabling smarter, autonomous operations.

ROK's Recent Growth and Outlook

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company topped our Q2 FY25 earnings estimate in early May and provided upbeat guidance in the face of tariff concerns. ROK's strong EPS revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company's outlook signals that it is at the bottom of its current business cycle, with it projected to return to strong earnings and sales growth in the final quarter of its FY25. Rockwell is projected to boost its adjusted earnings by 16% in FY26 on 7% higher sales (following marginal projected EPS growth in FY25 and slightly lower sales).

The nearby chart showcases its strong long-term earnings growth outlook. Rockwell is ready to thrive over the long haul as more companies, including technology giants like Micron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., pour billions into U.S. manufacturing plants. These efforts are supported by the U.S. government as it races to bring more critical manufacturing back to the U.S.

Rockwell stands to benefit from growth across many critical industries, from pharmaceuticals and biotech to electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, and beyond. "Given our significant homefield advantage, Rockwell is uniquely positioned to deliver value from increased manufacturing and digital transformation investments in the U.S.," CEO Blake Moret said in prepared Q2 remarks.

Buy Tech Stock ROK Before It Breaks Out?

Rockwell stock climbed 560% in the past 20 years to outrun the S&P 500's 430%, with a total return of 907% vs. 725%. The total return measures the overall gain, including price changes and additional income like dividends or interest, reinvested over time.

ROK has cooled off since the end of 2021 as it faced a changing economic environment and a tough-to-compete-against stretch of growth. Thankfully, the automation company is turning a corner, having surged 19% in the first half of 2025 vs. Tech's 6%, including its 55% charge off the market's April lows.

The stock completed the bullish golden cross, where its shorter-dated 50-day moving average climbs above its 200-day, in the middle of June. Rockwell hit new 52-week highs on Wednesday, which has it on the verge of breaking out of the trading range it's been stuck in since the end of 2021.

In another bullish signal, the nearby chart shows that its longer-term 50-week moving average just climbed over its 200-week.

Even though Rockwell is approaching its all-time highs, the stock trades at a 38% discount to its peaks in terms of Price/Earnings-to-Growth ratio. On top of that, ROK's 1.5% dividend yield outpaces the S&P 500's roughly 1.2%.

J.Jill, Inc. shares have tanked over 40% in 2025, driven lower by its fading earnings outlook. The women's apparel retailer withdrew its prior guidance for fiscal 2025 when it reported its quarterly results on June 11, citing "macroeconomic uncertainty."

What's Going on with J.Jill Stock?

J.Jill is a U.S.-based women's apparel retailer specializing in stylish, comfortable clothing, footwear, and accessories, emphasizing simplicity and versatility.

JILL operates over 200 stores nationwide alongside its growing e-commerce business.The apparel firm aims to target the premium lifestyle market with a focus on high-touch customer service.

The retailer has faced a tough environment since it went public in 2017, as digital-only fashion companies popped up left and right. On top of that, traditional mall shopping has slowly faded in a world dominated more and more by e-commerce.

JILL stock is down over 70% since its 2017 IPO, lagging miles behind the S&P 500's 170% climb and its industry's 11% gain.

J.Jill is facing a tough environment in 2025, hit by the likes of tariff uncertainties and broader macroeconomic pressures. The company is trying to turn things around under new CEO Mary Ellen Coyne, who took over in May after former chief executive Claire Spofford first announced her retirement in December.

The company's fourth quarter fiscal 2024 (period ended on February 1) revenue fell 5%, as did J.Jill's Q1 FY25 revenue. More worrisome than its fading sales was the fact that J.Jill was "withdrawing its prior guidance for fiscal 2025 and is temporarily suspending its practice of providing forward guidance with the exception of total capital expenditures and net new store openings."

Time to Stay Away from JILL Stock?

The women's apparel firm pointed to "increased uncertainty with respect to the macroeconomic environment, along with the Company's recent leadership transition" as the reasons it pulled its guidance. J.Jill's adjusted earnings are projected to drop by 20% in FY25 on 2% lower sales.

JILL's negative earnings revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Even though the company pays a dividend, investors should likely think twice before attempting to buy beaten-down J.Jill stock since it was underperforming its Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry long before 2025.

Additional content:

Chipotle's Digital Sales Remain Strong, but Is Traffic Peaking?

Chipotle Mexican Grill continues to see impressive traction in its digital sales, which represented a healthy 35.4% of total revenues in first-quarter 2025. The brand's mobile and online platforms continue to be a key driver of convenience and customer loyalty, even amid a broader consumer pullback. Yet beneath this digital strength lies a growing concern, has overall traffic hit a plateau?

Despite robust digital engagement, comparable restaurant sales declined 0.4% in the quarter. Management noted a clear slowdown in transactions, particularly starting in February, largely caused by macroeconomic uncertainty. Internal studies showed consumers cutting back on restaurant visits to save money, not due to dissatisfaction with the brand itself. Chipotle continues to rank high in perceived value and food quality.

Still, the softness in traffic, despite strong digital performance and a successful limited-time menu launch, signals a broader challenge. Digital growth alone may not be enough to offset waning in-store visits or capture incremental demand without sustained innovation and consumer incentives. Management acknowledged softness in its white-label ordering channel, even as marketplace apps remained steady.

To address the trend and reignite momentum, Chipotle is ramping up summer marketing, menu innovation and hospitality improvements. While the digital engine remains intact, the real test is whether these initiatives can translate to meaningful transaction growth in the second half.

For now, the digital channel is thriving, but the brand may need more than tech to keep traffic from topping out.

Competitors Lean Into Digital and Differentiation Amid Traffic Concerns

Chipotle's rivals, Sweetgreen and CAVA Group, are also navigating the delicate balance between strong digital sales and slowing overall traffic. Both brands continue to expand aggressively and invest in digital channels, but each takes a distinct approach to attract and retain guests.

Sweetgreen, known for its tech-forward stores and emphasis on app-driven ordering, recently accelerated loyalty and digital rewards rollout to deepen engagement. However, like Chipotle, Sweetgreen has seen headwinds in traffic, particularly as office-related lunch routines remain inconsistent.

On the other hand, CAVA is leaning into menu innovation and high-frequency urban customers, supported by a strong digital mix that comprises more than 35% of sales. CAVA's focus on Mediterranean flavors and bold seasonal offerings has helped sustain interest, even in a cautious consumer environment.

Both brands signal that while digital remains essential, sustained traffic growth may ultimately hinge on menu novelty, personalization and perceived value.

CMG's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Chipotle's shares have gained 16.4% in the past month against the industry's decline of 0.2%.From a valuation standpoint, CMG trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6.03X, significantly up from the industry's 4.06X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 8% and 17.7%, respectively. The estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Chipotle currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

