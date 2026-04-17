Markets
ROK

Rockwell Automation Adds AMETEK CEO David Zapico To Board

April 17, 2026 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation (ROK) has appointed AMETEK Chairman and CEO David A. Zapico to its board of directors, effective April 16. The Milwaukee based industrial automation and digital transformation firm announced the move on Friday.

Zapico has spent 36 years at AMETEK across Engineering and leadership roles.

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Rockwell were gaining 0.75 percent in pre market activity at $405.82, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.36 percent higher at $402.81

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.