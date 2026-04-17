Rockwell Automation Adds AMETEK CEO David Zapico To Board

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation (ROK) has appointed AMETEK Chairman and CEO David A. Zapico to its board of directors, effective April 16. The Milwaukee based industrial automation and digital transformation firm announced the move on Friday.

Zapico has spent 36 years at AMETEK across Engineering and leadership roles.

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Rockwell were gaining 0.75 percent in pre market activity at $405.82, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.36 percent higher at $402.81

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