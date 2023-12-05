Rockstar Games To Launch Grand Theft Auto VI On PS5, Xbox In 2025

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), a video game company, Monday announced that it is going to launch Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025 under the publishing label Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, located in Vice City, and is the most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series as per the company.

The new series will be launched after a long wait of 10 years, after the release of GTA V. The trailer revealed that the new Grant Theft Auto series will have the first female protagonist, Lucia.

Rockstar Games celebrates its 25th anniversary in December.

According to the label, it has pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, and with each successive entry into the series like Grand Theft: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV it has become one of the biggest selling properties in all of modern entertainment.

The most recent entry, the Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 190 million units to date. The western series, Red Dead Redemption has sold over 81 million units worldwide to date.

On a side note, Grand Theft Auto VI has not been rated yet and it has not revealed if a PC version is available.

