News & Insights

Markets
TTWO

Rockstar Games To Launch Grand Theft Auto VI On PS5, Xbox In 2025

December 05, 2023 — 05:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), a video game company, Monday announced that it is going to launch Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025 under the publishing label Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, located in Vice City, and is the most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series as per the company.

The new series will be launched after a long wait of 10 years, after the release of GTA V. The trailer revealed that the new Grant Theft Auto series will have the first female protagonist, Lucia.

Rockstar Games celebrates its 25th anniversary in December.

According to the label, it has pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, and with each successive entry into the series like Grand Theft: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV it has become one of the biggest selling properties in all of modern entertainment.

The most recent entry, the Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 190 million units to date. The western series, Red Dead Redemption has sold over 81 million units worldwide to date.

On a side note, Grand Theft Auto VI has not been rated yet and it has not revealed if a PC version is available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.