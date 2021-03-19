Rockley Photonics To Go Public Through SPAC Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rockley Photonics, Ltd. announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with SC Health Corp. (SCPE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction will result in Rockley becoming a publicly traded company on the NYSE under the symbol RKLY and values the Company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Rockley Photonics is a leading global supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets.

The transaction is expected to deliver up to $323 million of gross proceeds to the combined company, including the contribution of up to $173 million of cash held in SC Health's trust account.

The combination is further supported by a $150 million PIPE at $10.00 per share, with participation from top-tier institutional investors including Senvest Management LLC and UBS O'Connor and participation from Medtronic.

The proceeds of the transaction will support the Company's continued growth through ongoing product development in close collaboration with its initial customers.

The existing Rockley shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by SC Health's board of directors and the independent directors of Rockley's board of directors, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to approval by SC Health's shareholders and other customary closing conditions, including any applicable regulatory approvals.

