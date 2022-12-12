Markets
RKLY

Rockley Photonics Names Richard Meier CEO

December 12, 2022 — 04:58 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY), Monday announced the appointment of Richard Meier as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Meier will also join the board of directors. Andrew Rickman has resigned as CEO and will take on the role of executive chairman of Rockley. Chad Becker will assume the role of interim CFO.

The company also announced that Dr. Caroline Brown is stepping down from the board to pursue other business interests.

"I want to thank Andrew for the commitment and leadership he demonstrated during his nine years as CEO of Rockley. His insight and support will continue to be important to the success of the Company. I also want to thank Caroline for her contribution to the board," said Richard A. Meier, president and chief executive officer. "I look forward to advancing our strategic vision, focusing on our three key priorities and positioning the company to capitalize on the opportunities that are ahead of us."

Rockley will retain an executive search firm and commence a formal search for a permanent chief financial officer.

