Rockland Trust Loads Up on 50,959 GOOGL Shares in Q2

Key Points This transaction is valued at $8.33 million.

It represented 0.41% of Rockland Trust Co’s 13F AUM.

Rockland's post-trade stake totals 491,921 shares.

Alphabet is now its third-largest holding by dollar value.

On July 11, 2025, Rockland Trust Co disclosed the purchase of 50,959 shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in Q2 2025.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Rockland Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 50,959 shares in Q2 2025. After the trade, Rockland Trust Co reported holding 491,921 Alphabet shares, with a market value of $86.71 million on July 10, 2025. The fund’s total reported U.S. equity assets stood at $2.05 billion.

What else to know

Rockland Trust Co bought more Alphabet, raising the stake to 4.22% of reported 13F AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

MSFT: $224.37 million (10.93% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

GLD: $196.15 million (9.55% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

GOOGL: $176.76 million (8.61% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

IVOV: $155.10 million (7.55% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

NOBL: $133.88 million (6.52% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

Alphabet stock closed at $177.62 on July 10, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 18.63 percentage points

Dividend yield: 0.46%; forward P/E: 18.53

Shares are 14.2% below the 52-week high on July 10, 2025

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.16 trillion Revenue (TTM) $359.71 billion Net income (TTM) $111.00 billion Dividend yield 0.46%

TTM data as of July 10, 2025.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad suite of products and services, including Search, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, hardware (Pixel, Nest, Fitbit), and Google Play digital content;

Operates a multi-segment business model, generating revenue mainly from digital advertising, cloud infrastructure and collaboration tools, and select hardware and digital content sales.

Serves global consumers, enterprises, advertisers, and developers, with a focus on digital engagement and cloud services across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Alphabet is a global technology leader with a diverse portfolio spanning digital advertising, cloud computing, and consumer hardware.

Foolish take

Alphabet's stock has underperformed the broader stock market over the last year, so it's no surprise to see Rockland boosting its exposure to the stock by 11.6% at an appealing valuation. As usual, Alphabet is the most affordable "Magnificent Seven" stock in terms of price to earnings, price to free cash flows, and price to earnings to growth (PEG). It's also the second weakest performer in this elite group over the last 52 weeks and year-to-date.

The Google parent is a force to be reckoned with across many target markets, from online services and artificial intelligence to quantum computing and self-driving vehicles. I find it surprising that the stock often trails behind its market-darling peers, even though its financial results and long-term growth rates compare favorably to the same rivals.

In other words, it's quite understandable that Rockland would wish to take a larger bite of Alphabet's stock in recent months. It's a world-class innovator, trading at nearly bargain-bin valuation ratios. Alphabet's second-quarter earnings report is slated for next Wednesday, with the average analyst expecting approximately 11% year-over-year revenue growth and 19% higher earnings.

