Rockland Trust Dumps 50,487 BRK-B Shares

Key Points Rockland Trust sold 50,487 shares of Berkshire Hathaway for $25.66 million.

This transaction represented 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co’s 13F assets under management.

Its holding after the sale: 22,228 shares valued at $10.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

The trade reduced Berkshire Hathaway to 0.5% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity portfolio.

On July 10, 2025, Rockland Trust Co disclosed in a regulatory filing that it sold 50,487 shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) for $25.66 million during the latest quarter.

What happened

According to a July 10, 2025 SEC filing, Rockland Trust Co sold 50,487 shares of Berkshire Hathaway for a transaction value of $25.66 million. The fund’s remaining position totals 22,228 shares, worth $10.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The transaction reduced the Berkshire Hathaway position from 1.8% to 0.5% of Rockland Trust Co’s 13F assets.

What else to know

Rockland Trust Co’s Berkshire Hathaway stake decreased to 0.5% of 13F assets

Top holdings after this filing:

MSFT: $224.4 million (10.9% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

GLD: $196.2 million (9.6% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

GOOGL: $176.8 million (8.6% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

IVOV: $155.1 million (7.6% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

NOBL: $133.9 million (6.5% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

Berkshire Hathaway closed at $478.27 on July 10, 2025, up 16.5% over the past year, with a 3.9 percentage point alpha versus the S&P 500

Forward price/earnings ratio: 27.7; EV/EBITDA: 9.5

Five-year revenue compound annual growth rate: 7.9%

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1,033.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $383.9 billion Net income (TTM) $80.9 billion One-year price change 16.5%

TTM data as of July 10, 2025.

Company snapshot

Offers insurance, reinsurance, freight rail transportation, energy utilities, manufacturing, retail, and financial services worldwide

Operates as a diversified holding company with a decentralized management structure

Serves individuals, corporations, and government entities across North America and internationally

Berkshire Hathaway is one of the world’s largest and most diversified holding companies, with substantial operations in insurance, transportation, energy, and manufacturing. Its decentralized model and sector breadth support robust earnings and cash flow across economic cycles.

Foolish take

With Warren Buffett announcing his decision to step down as Berkshire Hathaway's chief executive officer (CEO) at the end of 2025 (he will remain a chairman), shares have fallen almost 9% over the past three months, as of this writing.

While Buffett's decision to retire as the CEO may have pushed some investors to sell some shares, Rockland Trust’s reduction in its Berkshire Hathaway position reflects ongoing portfolio rebalancing. Berkshire Hathaway remains a core holding for many institutional investors due to its scale and diversification.

While Buffett scaled Berkshire Hathaway to a trillion dollar company, incoming CEO Greg Abel has played a pivotal role in building and growing the company's non-insurance portfolio over the past couple of decades or so, particularly energy and utilities. Berkshire Hathaway is also sitting on nearly $350 billion in cash and short-term investments, which should provide Abel with massive opportunities to invest in growth.

With Abel expected to continue with Berkshire Hathaway's investing philosophies while bringing in his business acumen, I believe Berkshire Hathaway stock remains a buy for the long term.

Glossary

13F assets: Securities reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC filings, showing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a financial institution or fund.

Reportable U.S. equity portfolio: The portion of a fund's U.S. stock holdings that must be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating value added or subtracted.

Forward price/earnings ratio: A stock valuation metric comparing its current price to forecasted future earnings per share.

EV/EBITDA: Enterprise value divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; used to assess company valuation.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): The mean annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.

Holding company: A business entity that owns controlling interests in other companies but typically does not produce goods or services itself.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received or paid in a specific trade or sale.

Stake: The ownership interest or share that an investor or institution holds in a company.

TTM (Trailing Twelve Months): Financial data covering the most recent twelve-month period, used for analysis.

Reinsurance: Insurance purchased by insurance companies from other insurers to reduce risk exposure.

