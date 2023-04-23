Rockhopper Exploration (LSE:RKH) Price Target Increased by 8.86% to 32.90

The average one-year price target for Rockhopper Exploration (LSE:RKH) has been revised to 32.90 / share. This is an increase of 8.86% from the prior estimate of 30.22 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 181.15% from the latest reported closing price of 11.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockhopper Exploration. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKH is 0.01%, a decrease of 34.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.96% to 2,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,566K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing a decrease of 19.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKH by 45.81% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 104K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 90K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

