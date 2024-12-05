Rockfire Resources Gains as Zinc Joins UK Critical List

Rockfire Resources PLC (GB:ROCK) has released an update.

Rockfire Resources PLC is poised for a boost as zinc is added to the UK’s critical mineral list, enhancing the prospects of its significant Molaoi zinc project in Greece. This development aligns with global recognition of zinc’s critical status, promising potential growth for the company amidst the UK’s high zinc import dependency. Investors may find Rockfire’s strategic positioning in critical minerals, including zinc, copper, and germanium, an attractive opportunity.

