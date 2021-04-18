US Markets

Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, Iraqi military says

Contributor
Ghazwan Hassan Reuters
Published

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding two Iraqi soldiers, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

Updates with casualties from Iraqi military statement

TIKRIT, Iraq, April 18 (Reuters) - At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding two Iraqi soldiers, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

Security officials had said earlier that the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the area of the base that houses U.S. contractors, and that no casualties had been reported.

The last attack on the base was on April 4, when at least two rockets fell in the sparsely populated surrounding area.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

U.S. officials have blamed Iranian-backed militias for regular rocket attacks aimed at U.S. facilities in Iraq, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

(Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((ahmed.tolba@thomsonreuters.com; +20223948100;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular