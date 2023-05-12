News & Insights

Rockets fired towards Jerusalem, Israel resumes strikes in Gaza

May 12, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 12 (Reuters) - Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire went off in areas outside of Jerusalem for the first time since fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip intensified this week.

Israeli radio and television carried alerts of rockets fired toward the city of Beit Shemesh and areas in the hills outside Jerusalem.

Shortly after the sirens went off, ending 12 hours of a lull in the cross-border fighting, Israel's military said it resumed striking targets in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Islamic Jihad militant group.

