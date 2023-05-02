News & Insights

Rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel after death of Palestinian hunger striker

Credit: REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

May 02, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Henriette Chacar for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 2 (Reuters) - Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in Israeli areas near Gaza, the Israeli military said on Tuesday, in the second salvo since the death of a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike earlier.

Shortly before the rockets were fired, a Hamas radio station said an Israeli tank shelled a Hamas security position near the border but there was no immediate Israeli confirmation.

