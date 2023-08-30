Rockets fired at Khor Mor gas field in Iraq, no damage reported

Adds statement from Iraqi Kurdish natural resources ministry

SULAIMANIYA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Several rockets were fired toward Khor Mor gas field in the Sulaimaniya region of northern Iraq on Wednesday but there were no casualties, a statement from the Iraqi Kurdish natural resources ministry said on Wednesday.

Two rockets landed near the perimeter of the field, Iraqi Kurdish officials said, who did not immediately report any damage or casualties.

The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas DANA.AD and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

"The acting minister of natural resources will coordinate with Dana Gas by following up on the situation so that the rocket attack will not affect the production of gas and electricity," the statement said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Leslie Adler and Deepa Babington)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.