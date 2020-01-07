Rockets fired at Iraqi airbase hosting American forces -U.S. official

US Markets

Phil Stewart Reuters
Rockets have been fired at Iraq's al Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said there was no immediate information on any damage or casualties from the attack as tensions mount with Iran following a U.S. drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

