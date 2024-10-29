RocketDNA Unveils New Securities Purchase Plan

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd. has announced a new securities purchase plan, offering up to 38,461,538 fully paid ordinary shares. The offer will close on November 22, 2024, with the issue date set for November 27, 2024. This move could be an opportunity for investors looking to expand their portfolio with RocketDNA shares.

