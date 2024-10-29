News & Insights

Stocks

RocketDNA Unveils New Securities Purchase Plan

October 29, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd. has announced a new securities purchase plan, offering up to 38,461,538 fully paid ordinary shares. The offer will close on November 22, 2024, with the issue date set for November 27, 2024. This move could be an opportunity for investors looking to expand their portfolio with RocketDNA shares.

For further insights into AU:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.