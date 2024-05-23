News & Insights

RocketDNA Targets Growth with Innovative Drone Solutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd, a leading drone services provider, has announced at their Annual General Meeting that they are focusing on their new ‘Drone in a Box’ solution, which is already generating revenue. The company reported a 7% increase in revenue for FY2023 and is working towards becoming operating cash flow positive. With a strong management team and a robust product, RocketDNA is confident in its growth prospects and its ability to respond to market demands.

