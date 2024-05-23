News & Insights

RocketDNA Ltd Shareholders Approve Share Cancellation

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd, a prominent drone technology solutions provider, announced the successful passage of a special resolution to cancel Performance Shares, as voted by a majority at the Performance Shareholder Meeting. This strategic move, approved by shareholders, is set to potentially reshape the company’s financial structure. RocketDNA, known for its innovative aerial data services in mining, agriculture, and engineering sectors, continues to focus on its multi-year revenue contracts and expanding its operations in Australia and Africa.

