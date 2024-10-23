RocketDNA Ltd Secures New Mining Contract in Australia

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd has secured a purchase order from WSP Australia to deploy its xBot® autonomous drone solution for monitoring a major copper mine in South Australia. This deal, valued at AU$243,960, marks an expansion of RocketDNA’s advanced drone technology, which enhances operational efficiency and safety in mining operations. With AI-driven capabilities, the xBot® solution minimizes human risk and provides real-time data critical for site monitoring and compliance.

