News & Insights

Stocks

RocketDNA Ltd Secures New Mining Contract in Australia

October 23, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd has secured a purchase order from WSP Australia to deploy its xBot® autonomous drone solution for monitoring a major copper mine in South Australia. This deal, valued at AU$243,960, marks an expansion of RocketDNA’s advanced drone technology, which enhances operational efficiency and safety in mining operations. With AI-driven capabilities, the xBot® solution minimizes human risk and provides real-time data critical for site monitoring and compliance.

For further insights into AU:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.