RocketDNA Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd (ASX: RKT) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make an announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the market opens on October 30, 2024, or until the announcement is released. This move has sparked interest among investors as they anticipate potential changes in the company’s financial strategies.

