News & Insights

Stocks

RocketDNA Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 27, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd (ASX: RKT) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make an announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the market opens on October 30, 2024, or until the announcement is released. This move has sparked interest among investors as they anticipate potential changes in the company’s financial strategies.

For further insights into AU:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.