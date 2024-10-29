RocketDNA Ltd. Announces Strategic Securities Issue

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd. has announced a new placement of securities, which includes issuing 68,278,982 ordinary fully paid shares and 5,000,000 unlisted options expiring in three years. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and attract potential investors ahead of its proposed issue date on December 19, 2024.

