RocketDNA Ltd AGM Concludes with Key Resolutions Passed

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd, a leading provider of drone-based data services, has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, with all proposed resolutions being approved by shareholders. Among the key resolutions passed were the 7.1A Mandate and the cancellation of performance shares. The company, which specializes in services for the mining, agricultural, and engineering industries, continues to grow through multi-year contracts and expanding operations in Australia and Africa.

