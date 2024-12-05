News & Insights

RocketBoots Secures Contract Renewal with Australian Retailer

December 05, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

RocketBoots Ltd. (AU:ROC) has released an update.

RocketBoots Ltd. has renewed its SaaS contract with a major Australian retailer, continuing a successful 7-year partnership across more than 250 locations. The contract, valued at $339,000, is set for a one-year term with options for extension, underscoring RocketBoots’ strength in AI-driven loss prevention solutions as it eyes expansion into global markets. This renewal highlights the company’s ability to deliver sustainable value and scale its operations effectively in key customer markets.

