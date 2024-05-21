News & Insights

RocketBoots Ltd. Seeks ASX Quotation for Shares

May 21, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

RocketBoots Ltd. (AU:ROC) has released an update.

RocketBoots Ltd. has announced an application for the quotation of 10.4 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX under the ticker ROC, with the issue date set for May 21, 2024. The securities have been issued as part of previously announced transactions detailed in an Appendix 3B.

