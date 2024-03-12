Rocket Stocks: 3 Picks That Could Skyrocket Your Portfolio by 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the stock market, identifying the next big opportunity is like observing a celestial phenomenon. Today, through the cosmos of investment, three shining stars are identified for their potential for astronomical valuation possibilities. Like cosmic entities moving in their orbits, each of these rocket stocks traverses a high-growth industry.

The first one has a mastery of semiconductor materials. This is harnessing advanced technology to propel its stock to celestial heights. Meanwhile, despite ongoing macro adversities, the second one is life sciences’s swirling galaxies. The company orchestrates operational optimization and strategic expansion, and it is promising a constellation of high-return opportunities. And then there’s the third, a luminary in the digital advertising cosmos, where its strategic acquisitions and technological edge decide its fate. The company is delivering top-line growth and market leads.

Read more to learn what sets these celestial stocks apart from the countless others that populate the investment space. Explore their gravitational pull—a force derived from solid cash flows, strategic moves, and diversification across market segments.

Photronics (PLAB)

Source: Mentor57 / Shutterstock

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) has solid cash generation capabilities and can support growth initiatives. The company’s cash flow from operations boosted considerably in Q1 2024, hitting $41.5 million with a 50% year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Despite significant capital expenditures for organic growth initiatives, Photronics holds a solid liquidity position. The company invested $43.3 million in capital expenditures during Q1. The investment was primarily in high-end and mainstream integrated circuit (IC) segments to capture anticipated demand. Fundamentally, its sharp approach to capital allocation is aligned with revenue expectations.

One main factor contributing to Photronics’ top-line is its diversified business segments, which are framed mainly by the high-end IC and flat-panel display (FPD) segments. The IC revenue for Q1 was $157.6 million, plus 1% YoY. Meanwhile, FPD’s revenue hit $58.7 million, marking an 8% YoY increase. This balanced growth across segments minimizes the risks associated with overreliance on any single market and boosts revenue stability.

Despite the sequential decline in revenue, Photronics’ growth prospects are positive. The decline was based on seasonal trends and fewer working days in Q1. Additionally, weaker demand during the initial month of Q1 impacted sales for both the IC and FPD segments. However, the company saw an improvement in demand as the quarter progressed. This is signaling a positive revenue run rate and building momentum for Q2.

Finally, Photronics’ top-line growth was based on its strong market lead in technologically advanced nodes, such as 22nm and 28nm, in the IC segment. Customers’ migration to these nodes for enhanced performance and cost optimization generates demand for Photronics’ photomask solutions. Similarly, in the FPD segment, the company’s lead in active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display tech is progressive in capitalizing on the growing demand for premium smartphone displays.

Inotiv (NOTV)

Source: shutterstock.com/Champhei

Inotiv’s (NASDAQ:NOTV) strategic moves target optimizing operations, expanding capabilities, and reducing expenses to derive valuation growth. For instance, the company executed a site optimization plan, consolidating operations and closing down non-core facilities.

The operational footprint optimization reduced the number of locations from 33 to 23 more than 18 months, enhancing the operational edge and cost-effectiveness. Expansion activities in core facilities, such as Fort Collins, CO, and ongoing site consolidation efforts have been completed. Hence, this pushes Inotiv to capture market demands better and realize cost savings.

Additionally, in-house integration of transportation operations through partnerships with providers like Vanguard Supply Chain Solutions enhances control, reduces costs, and improves the edge of the supply chain. Similarly, direct control over transportation operations enables Inotiv to attain efficiencies. This solidifies internal operations and boosts service quality.

On the other hand, the Discovery and Safety Assessment backlog increased to $152.3 million in December 2023, up from $147.9 million in December 2022. This upward trend in backlog reflects solid demand for discovery and safety assessment services. This growth also indicates a robust pipeline of revenue-generating leads. Furthermore, the net book-to-bill ratio for Discovery and Safety Assessment services in Q1 2024 was 1.46 times, indicating that new order bookings exceeded revenue recognized for the quarter.

Overall, a book-to-bill ratio above 1 suggests solid demand and the potency of top-line growth in upcoming periods. Net new business signings increased considerably, up 57% YoY. Therefore, this factor further supports the Discovery and Safety Assessment segment’s positive momentum and growth potential.

Perion (PERI)

Source: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Perion’s (NASDAQ:PERI) solid cash flow and financial standing support valuation growth. For instance, in 2023, net cash provided by operations was boosted by 27% YoY (to $155.5 million). This significant cash flow from operations suggests Perion’s fundamental capability to derive liquidity to support its growth.

As of December 2023, Perion’s net cash was $473 million, including cash paid during the recent HiveStack acquisition. This high cash reserve allows the company to pursue additional potential acquisitions and strategic investments, which in turn expands its market reach and offerings.

Perion’s strategic acquisitions are vital to its expansion into new markets and channels. For instance, acquiring HiveStack (a programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) company) in December 2023 expands Perion’s geographical reach and solidifies its lead in the fast-growing DOOH channel. This strategic move opens up synergistic progress within Perion’s portfolio, boosting the company’s value proposition and generating top-line growth.

Moreover, adopting advanced technologies enables Perion to offer solutions that align with demand (from advertisers and consumers). Thus, this results in higher engagement and revenue. Advancements like Wave support personalized and immersive advertising experiences, boosting Perion’s competitive edge in digital advertising.

Additionally, Perion delivered constant top-line growth across multiple channels despite fluctuations in individual segments, demonstrating the sharpness of its multi-channel advertising solutions. For instance, while display advertising revenue decreased by 3% YoY in Q4, retail media and CTV revenue experienced considerable growth.

Overall, this diversified approach minimizes risks based on fluctuations in specific channels and ensures prolonged top-line and value growth for Perion.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

