Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel, breaking calm

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

May 12, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

JERUSALEM, May 12 (Reuters) - Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in southern Israel on Friday, after a night of relative calm around Gaza where Israeli jets have conducted air strikes against Islamic Jihad militants for the past three days.

The Israeli Defence Forces said sirens sounded in communities around the blockaded enclave but there was no immediate word of any damage.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by John Stonestreet)

