Rocket sirens in north Israel a false alarm, Israeli army says

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published

Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Friday, following what turned out to be a false report that a drone had crossed into Israel, its military said.

Adds detail

JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Friday, following what turned out to be a false report that a drone had crossed into Israel, its military said.

Israel has been on high alert in recent weeks as tensions have escalated with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Jeffrey Heller and John Stonestreet)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More