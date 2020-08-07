Rocket sirens in north Israel a false alarm, Israeli army says

Adds detail

JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Friday, following what turned out to be a false report that a drone had crossed into Israel, its military said.

Israel has been on high alert in recent weeks as tensions have escalated with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

