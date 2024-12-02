Rocket Sharing Company Reopens Capital Increase Plan

Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. (IT:RKT) has released an update.

Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. has reopened its Accelerated Bookbuilding procedure to facilitate a capital increase aimed at supporting the company’s growth and potential strategic partnerships. The new shares, priced based on the company’s net asset value, will be traded on Euronext Growth Milan. This move underscores Rocket’s commitment to expanding its marketplace platform and enhancing its business network.

