Rocket Sharing Company Completes Capital Increase and Expands

Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. has successfully completed a capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilding process, resulting in the issuance of 1,294,000 new shares at €0.33 each. This move has shifted the shareholder dynamics, with Rocket Enterprise Ltd now holding less than 50% of the company’s share capital. The company continues to expand its innovative marketplace and investor club, focusing on strategic synergies and collaboration.

