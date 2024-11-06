News & Insights

Rocket Sharing Company Completes Capital Increase and Expands

Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. (IT:RKT) has released an update.

Rocket Sharing Company S.p.A. has successfully completed a capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilding process, resulting in the issuance of 1,294,000 new shares at €0.33 each. This move has shifted the shareholder dynamics, with Rocket Enterprise Ltd now holding less than 50% of the company’s share capital. The company continues to expand its innovative marketplace and investor club, focusing on strategic synergies and collaboration.

