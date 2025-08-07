Rocket (RCKT) Q2 Loss Narrows 16%

Key Points Net loss per share (GAAP) was $0.62, but remained negative as the company continues to invest heavily in research and development.

The pivotal Phase 2 trial for Danon disease was placed on clinical hold in May 2025 after a fatal adverse event, shifting company focus to other cardiovascular gene therapy candidates.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $271.5 million, but operational cost cuts are expected to extend the company’s runway to the second quarter of 2027.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT), a biotechnology company focused on gene therapies for rare and serious diseases, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The most significant news was the clinical hold placed on its lead Danon disease gene therapy program following a patient fatality in May 2025, which has prompted a strategic realignment and a major workforce reduction. The company reported a net loss per share of $0.62 (GAAP), but still reflecting deep ongoing R&D investment and the challenges of operating as a pre-commercial biotech. There was no revenue for the period, consistent with expectations, as the company has not yet launched commercial products. Overall, the quarter demonstrated tightened cost controls but heightened operational risks, with significant clinical and strategic changes shaping the outlook for the rest of fiscal 2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.62) $(0.55) $(0.74) 16.2 Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 – Research & Development Expenses $42.7 million $46.3 million (7.7%) General & Administrative Expenses $25.0 million $27.4 million (8.8%) Cash, Cash Equivalents & Investments $271.5 million $372.3 million1 (27.1%)

Business Overview and Recent Focus Areas

Rocket Pharmaceuticals develops gene therapies aimed at treating rare and life-threatening diseases, with a focus on conditions where no effective treatments exist. It uses adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector-based platforms to deliver genetic material to address inherited cardiac and blood disorders. The company's lead programs target Danon disease, a severe genetic heart disorder, as well as other conditions like arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy and leukocyte adhesion deficiency.

In recent quarters, Rocket has concentrated on advancing multiple clinical-stage programs, with success dependent on achieving meaningful progress in clinical trials and securing regulatory approvals. Key areas for the company include maintaining manufacturing readiness, managing its intellectual property portfolio, and responding swiftly to regulatory feedback. Following clinical setbacks and operational shifts in the quarter, Rocket is prioritizing its AAV cardiovascular gene therapy pipeline and restructuring to preserve cash and extend its operational runway.

Quarterly Highlights and Operational Developments

The most consequential development during the quarter was the clinical hold placed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Rocket’s lead program, RP-A501, which targets Danon disease using AAV-based gene therapy. This hold, announced on May 23, 2025, followed a fatal event related to capillary leak syndrome in a Phase 2 pivotal trial participant. The company ceased trial dosing and launched a thorough root cause analysis, although no timeline has been given for resolving the hold or resuming the study. As the Danon disease program had been Rocket’s closest candidate to commercial launch, this event creates material uncertainty for its near-term prospects and pipeline leadership.

In response, Rocket shifted attention and resources toward its next wave of cardiovascular gene therapies. Its RP-A601 program for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy -- another genetic heart disease -- moved forward in Phase 1, earning Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) status from the FDA in July after initial data showed promising safety and early signs of efficacy. This regulatory designation can facilitate a faster path to future approval. The company also advanced its RP-A701 program, which targets BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy with gene therapy, gaining FDA Fast Track status and clearance for its investigational new drug (IND) application. Phase 1 trial startup activities are underway.

Rocket took decisive cost control steps, announcing a 30% workforce reduction tied to a restructuring effort designed to lower expenses by about 25% over the next twelve months. As part of this restructuring, Rocket paused further investment into its Fanconi Anemia and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency gene therapy programs, reducing the breadth of its pipeline in order to focus remaining capital on its highest-priority cardiovascular projects.

On the operational side, the cash balance at quarter’s end was $271.5 million, down from $372.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Management notes that with the lower cost base, the company expects its current resources will be sufficient to fund operations through the second quarter of 2027, not accounting for possible proceeds from a Priority Review Voucher if KRESLADI, Rocket’s therapy for severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, is approved. The company also added key leadership, appointing Chris Stevens as Chief Operating Officer to strengthen execution on manufacturing and supply chain as its programs move through late-stage development.

Rocket’s product portfolio remains concentrated around gene therapies for inherited cardiac and blood disorders. The most advanced has been RP-A501, its AAV gene therapy for Danon disease, which until the clinical hold, was in a pivotal Phase 2 trial. The therapy is designed to provide a correct copy of the gene missing in patients with Danon disease, aiming for a one-time curative treatment. The trial’s hold due to a serious adverse event has paused the timeline for a potential regulatory filing or commercial launch, after the FDA placed the trial on clinical hold for further evaluation on May 23, 2025.

The RP-A601 gene therapy is another key asset, targeting PKP2-arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, a progressive genetic disease causing irregular heart rhythms and sudden cardiac death. Early safety and efficacy data led to RMAT designation, which can expedite both development and review in the United States. Parallel to this, RP-A701 for BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy received both FDA Fast Track status and IND clearance in the quarter, allowing the company to begin a first-in-human Phase 1 trial. Such designations suggest that these therapies could move more quickly toward pivotal testing if early clinical data are positive.

In the rare immune disorder segment, KRESLADI (marnetegragene autotemcel), a lentiviral gene therapy for severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, remains under FDA review. Rocket intends to submit a full Biologics License Application (BLA) to address outstanding regulatory questions before the end of 2025. There are currently no declared changes to potential product or platform royalties, as the company is not generating commercial sales.

Programs for Fanconi Anemia and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency, both previously in clinical development, have been put on hold as Rocket conserves resources. Management stated it is exploring strategic alternatives to advance these programs externally, but currently, new investments are suspended.

Outlook and Guidance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals did not provide formal financial or operational guidance for the upcoming quarter or remainder of the fiscal year. Management emphasized the expectation that the current cash balance, together with the implemented cost reductions, will be sufficient to fund operations into the second quarter of 2027. This forecast does not account for any new revenue streams or the potential financial impact of the KRESLADI program, which remains under regulatory review.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

