Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.29, changing hands as low as $16.71 per share. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RCKT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.565 per share, with $23.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.02.
