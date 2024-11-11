Rocket Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $51 from $50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) to $51 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company provided “a slew of positive updates,” which included an announcement of updated phase 1 data for RP-A501, the analyst tells investors. Rocket continues to have positive momentum with the potential to have multiple marketed products within the next 12 months, the firm adds.

