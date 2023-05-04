Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q1 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$58.3 million, or -$0.73 per share. This compares with -$43.0 million, or -$0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$58.3 Mln. vs. -$43.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.73 vs. -$0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.85

