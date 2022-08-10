Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) insiders recover some losses but still US$24k away from matching original investment

Insiders who bought US$382k worth of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 18% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$24k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Gaurav Shah for US$382k worth of shares, at about US$17.34 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$16.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gaurav Shah.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:RCKT Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Rocket Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$25m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rocket Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Rocket Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rocket Pharmaceuticals. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

