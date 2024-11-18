News & Insights

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has not initiated enrollment in Phase 2 RP-L301 study

November 18, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In a regulatory filing, Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) stated: “As previously disclosed, the Company has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the study design of the Phase 2 pivotal trial for RP-L301, the Company’s ex vivo LV-based program targeting Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency, a monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia. While the Phase 2 RP-L301 Study is ready for patient enrollment, the Company is currently focusing its resources on its other programs and has not initiated enrollment in the Phase 2 RP-L301 Study. The Company anticipates resuming patient enrollment in 2025.”

