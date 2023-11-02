Rocket Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RCKT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.13, changing hands as high as $19.72 per share. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCKT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.86 per share, with $24.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.17.

