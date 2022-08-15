Rocket Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RCKT

In trading on Monday, shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.56, changing hands as high as $18.11 per share. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCKT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.565 per share, with $37.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.95.

