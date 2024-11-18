Rocket Pharmaceuticals announces publication of Phase 1 RP-A501 long-term data

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) presented long-term safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1 RP-A501 study which showed that RP-A501 was generally well tolerated and all evaluable Danon disease patients demonstrated LAMP2 protein expression at 12 months and reduction of left ventricular mass index by greater than or equal to10% at 12 months after treatment. These data were presented today at a Late-Breaking Scientific session at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024, published in The New England Journal of Medicine and discussed on a company webinar today at 12:00 p.m. ET. The safety and preliminary efficacy of RP-A501 was evaluated in a single-arm, open-label, multi-center Phase 1 study in male patients with Danon disease. Five patients were treated with the low dose and 2 adult/adolescent patients were treated with the high dose. Data from the Phase 1 study showed that RP-A501 in conjunction with a transient immunomodulatory regimen was generally well tolerated. Most adverse events were mild or moderate in severity, assessed as not related to RP-A501, and non-serious. All RP-A501 or immunomodulatory regimen-related AEs were manageable or reversible. One patient had worsening heart failure at baseline attributed to Danon disease and required heart transplantation for cardiomyopathy progression five months after receiving RP-A501. Evidence of sustained clinically meaningful improvement was observed in pediatric patients followed up to 24 months and adult/adolescent patients followed up to 60 months. All evaluable patients in the Phase 1 trial demonstrated: Cardiac LAMP2 protein expression at 12 months and thereafter; Reduction or stabilization of LV mass index – the median reduction from baseline to most recent visit of 24%; Preservation of normal LV ejection fraction; Reduction or stabilization of cardiac biomarkers; Improvement in New York Heart Association class from Class II at baseline to Class I at most recent follow-up visit; NYHA Class I reflects the absence of clinical signs of heart failure; Improvements in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire quality-of-life scores that persisted up to 54 months of follow-up; and Preliminary long-term follow-up assessments for Patient 1001 were positive for immunohistochemical staining and appear to show Grade 3 expression in the heart at the five-year timepoint. These are preliminary results with a formal update to be presented at an upcoming medical conference in 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RCKT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.