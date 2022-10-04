Markets
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Adds 10%; Prices 6.8 Mln Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) are rising more than 10% Tuesday morning at $17.16.

The company today announced pricing of an public offering of 6.8 million shares at $14.75 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $100.3 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 6.

RCKT, currently at $17.07 has traded in the range of $7.57-$36.87 in the last 52 weeks.

