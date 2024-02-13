News & Insights

Rocket Pharma Says FDA Extends Review Timeline For BLA For Kresladi For LAD-1

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) announced that the FDA has extended the priority review period of the Biologics License Application or BLA for Kresladi for the treatment of severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I or LAD-1.

The FDA has granted an additional three months, until June 30, 2024, to review the clarifying Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls information submitted by Rocket in response to the FDA's information requests.

Additionally, the FDA confirmed that convening an advisory committee meeting is unnecessary.

