News & Insights

Markets
RCKT

Rocket Pharma Says EMA Grants PRIME Designation For RP-A501 Gene Therapy For Danon Disease

May 31, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) announced Wednesday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to RP-A501.

RP-A501 is the Company's investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy for the treatment of Danon Disease, a devastating and fatal inherited cardiomyopathy for which there are no curative therapies.

PRIME designation was granted based on positive safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501 in patients with Danon Disease and the potential of RP-A501 to meet the high unmet medical need in this population.

Results from the Phase 1 trial represent one of the most comprehensive investigational gene therapy datasets for any cardiac condition.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCKT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.