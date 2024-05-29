News & Insights

Markets
RCKT

Rocket Pharma Says EC Granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation For RP-A601

May 29, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Wednesday said the European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation for RP-A601, the company's drug candidate to treat plakophilin-2 related arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (PKP2-ACM).

Currently, there are no curative treatment for PKP2-ACM, an inherited heart disease associated with life-threatening arrhythmias, cardiac structural abnormalities, and sudden cardiac death.

Orphan medicinal product designation by the European Commission qualifies for financial and regulatory benefits including protocol assistance from the European Medicines Agency during clinical development, access to centralized marketing authorization, and a 10-year period of marketing exclusivity after product approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.