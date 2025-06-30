Rocket Pharma Gets FDA IND Clearance Of RP-A701 In BAG3-associated Dilated Cardiomyopathy

(RTTNews) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Monday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for RP-A701, its gene therapy candidate for the treatment of BAG3-associated Dilated Cardiomyopathy (BAG3-DCM)

BAG3-DCM is a severe form of heart failure characterized by progressive ventricular enlargement and impaired systolic function.

"Phase 1 trial start-up activities are currently underway for RP-A701, and we are working towards treating the first patient," said Kinnari Patel, President, Head of R&D and Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Pharma.

