Rocket Lab's $8B Iridium Acquisition: What Lies Ahead for IRDM Stock?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Iridium Communications IRDM, creating a vertically integrated space company capable of designing, building, launching and operating satellite constellations on a global scale. IRDM operates top-tier LEO satellite constellations, providing voice, data and PNT services across virtually every corner of the globe. Its network serves more than 2.55 million subscribers, including governments, military organizations, aviation companies, maritime operators and industrial customers operating in remote environments.

Instead of relying solely on launching satellites for customers, RKLB will now own a global communications network that generates predictable subscription-based revenue. One of Rocket Lab's most valuable acquisitions is Iridium's globally coordinated L-band spectrum, widely regarded as one of the most reliable frequency bands for satellite communications. Moreover, both companies have strong ties with the U.S. government and defense customers. By combining RKLB’s launch, spacecraft and national security capabilities with Iridium's secure communications network, the merger creates a comprehensive platform for military missions, resilient battlefield communications and satellite-based navigation in contested environments.

Under the agreement, Iridium shareholders will receive $27 in cash plus Rocket Lab shares through an exchange ratio subject to a pricing collar, valuing Iridium at $54 per share and the transaction at an enterprise value of nearly $8 billion. This allows IRDM stakeholders to participate in the future growth of the combined company if the transaction closes as planned. The deal has been unanimously approved by boards and is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Despite intense competition from Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX and other satellite operators like Globalstar, Inc. GSAT, the joint forces appear better positioned than either business on its own.

Can IRDM Stay Ahead of Its SATCOM Rivals?

GSAT is stepping into a transformative phase following its definitive agreement to be acquired by Amazon. Long known for its mobile satellite services and early leadership in low LEO systems, Globalstar now stands to significantly expand its technological reach and commercial relevance through integration with Amazon’s ambitious Amazon Leo initiative. The addition of Globalstar’s infrastructure allows Amazon Leo to accelerate its roadmap toward D2D services, expected to roll out beginning in 2028. For Globalstar, this means its existing satellite fleet and next-generation assets will not only remain relevant but become integral to a much larger, unified network.

SpaceX has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anysphere in an all-stock deal valued at $60 billion. The buyout of a startup firm behind the rapidly growing AI coding assistant Cursor is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the enterprise AI market. The deal also diversifies SpaceX's revenue opportunities. Historically, the company's growth has been primarily driven by launch services and Starlink subscriptions. Cursor introduces exposure to the enterprise software market, which generally offers higher margins and recurring revenue characteristics. SpaceX's close relationship with the U.S. government agencies provides another important growth catalyst.

IRDM Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In response to the merger announcement, IRDM shares jumped 25% in trading and closed the session at $54.6 yesterday. Shares of IRDM have gained 80.9% in a year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry’s growth of 209.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IRDM trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 6.35X, above the industry’s 3.14X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRDM earnings for 2026 has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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Iridium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.