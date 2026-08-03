Rocket Lab vs. Caterpillar: Is a Space Industrials Stock a Better Buy in 2026 Than a Revered Earth-Bound Equipment Maker?

Key Points

Rocket Lab is rapidly scaling its launch and satellite infrastructure business with significant revenue growth.

Caterpillar provides stable, billion-dollar cash flows and high net margins through its global machinery dominance.

Which stock is the better choice for investors balancing growth and stability in 2026?

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Investors in 2026 face a choice between the rapid ascent of the space economy and the reliable power of heavy industry. Both Rocket Lab Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) represent leaders in their respective fields.

Rocket Lab provides end-to-end launch services and satellite infrastructure for a digital world. Caterpillar anchors the global economy by manufacturing the machinery required for mining and infrastructure. This comparison weighs a high-growth disruptor against a blue chip powerhouse to see which aligns better with your long-term goals.

The case for Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab operates as an end-to-end space company, providing launch services and manufacturing satellite components. It serves a mix of civil and commercial clients, including NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is currently expanding its footprint among defense stocks through missions with the NRO and DARPA. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the U.S. government accounted for nearly 47% of revenue in 2025. Additionally, the pending $8 billion acquisition of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) aims to integrate space infrastructure with global connectivity.

For FY 2025, revenue reached $601.8 million, a 38% increase over the previous year. The company reported a net loss of nearly $198.2 million during this period. These figures indicate that while revenue is growing, the company remains in a phase of significant net losses.

The current debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.06x. This measures total debt relative to shareholder equity to show how much a company relies on borrowing. Free cash flow reached nearly negative $321.8 million in FY 2025. This metric represents cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world leader in manufacturing construction and mining equipment, diesel engines, and industrial gas turbines. The company reaches a global audience through a network of 150 independent dealers serving nearly 190 countries. Its core business is divided into segments, including Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Power and Energy. Recent acquisitions like RPMGlobal and Skycatch help the company expand its technological capabilities in mining and spatial data.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $67.6 billion, indicating a growth rate of approximately 4.3% over the prior year. The company generated net income of roughly $8.9 billion, though this was a notable decrease from the $10.8 billion earned in 2024. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 13.1% for the year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 2.0x. This means total liabilities are twice the size of shareholder equity, a common structure for large-scale manufacturers with significant physical assets. Furthermore, Caterpillar generated roughly $10.1 billion in free cash flow during FY 2025, providing ample capital for dividends and reinvestment.

Risk profile comparison

Rocket Lab faces significant operational strain from its rapid growth and a consistent history of net losses. The company requires substantial capital to develop its Neutron launch vehicle, which has faced technical setbacks like pressure testing ruptures. Furthermore, the $8 billion acquisition of Iridium Communications introduces complex integration risks and potential market overhang. Technical risks are ever-present, as evidenced by recent launch aborts that can delay revenue recognition.

Caterpillar is highly sensitive to the broader economic cycle, with demand fluctuating based on global infrastructure spending and commodity prices. It also faces legal hurdles, including ongoing patent infringement litigation with Doosan Bobcat. Operational risks include potential labor disputes within its unionized workforce and supply chain disruptions. Additionally, the company must invest heavily in research and development to meet increasingly stringent global environmental standards for its heavy machinery.

Valuation comparison

Caterpillar is valued against its expected profitability with its Forward P/E, while Rocket Lab carries a higher P/S ratio. Rocket Lab doesn’t have a forward P/E ratio because it isn’t expected to turn a profit in its fiscal year.

Metric Rocket Lab Caterpillar Forward P/E n/a 33.3x P/S ratio 53.1x 5.4x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

This is a comparison of two companies that view themselves as essential. One, Caterpillar, has proven itself that, as a manufacturer of heavy equipment that often is a proxy for industrial health in the U.S., through the strength, or lack thereof, in its business. Rocket Lab, meanwhile, has set its sights on being indispensable in space networking.

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that Caterpillar is yet another business benefiting from the AI data center explosion. That not only has driven storing demand for its power generation products but also for construction equipment.

Helping the case for Caterpillar are expectations on the street that the macroeconomic environment is improving enough that the company will see more demand for its equipment from non-AI-related endeavors. For the full year fiscal 2026, analysts’ consensus is for a 13% growth in sales to $76.6 billion, with net income jumping some 25% to $11.2 billion.

Rocket Lab, meanwhile, has made a huge splash in the market with its pending purchase of Iridium Communications. The combination promises to make Rocket Lab a space powerhouse, combining Rocket Lab’s launch technology and the communications spectrum offered by Iridium. In short, Rocket Lab could very well be a serious competitor to Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX). Don’t overlook Rocket Lab’s expertise in sending small payloads into orbit, and it is closing in on the same reusable rocket technology that SpaceX has used to lower its customer prices.

Stand-alone Rocket Lab is seen boosting its revenue by about 33% this year and narrowing its net loss to about $145 milion. The Iridium acquisition is a big meal to swallow, but the combined business should generate $1.8 billion in revenue in 2026 and come close to breaking even, profit-wise. That gives the combined business a price-to-sales ratio in the mid-30s.

So which stock is the better buy? Caterpillar seems a little pricey on its forward price-to-earnings ratio, and it’s possible that the ramifications of the Iran war mean 2026 won’t be as robust, economically, as people believe. Rocket Lab’s standalone P/S is high, but it’s much more reasonable when including Iridium. Considering the long growth runway available for space-based operations, Rocket Lab is the stock to buy in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Caterpillar and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.