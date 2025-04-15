Rocket Lab USA's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab USA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $339,885, and 25 are calls, amounting to $1,342,880.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $14.0 and $30.0 for Rocket Lab USA, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab USA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab USA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $14.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab USA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $3.5 $2.98 $3.45 $25.00 $207.0K 401 605 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.89 $2.79 $2.82 $21.00 $126.9K 1.7K 633 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.51 $1.49 $1.49 $25.00 $124.2K 5.3K 1.4K RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.58 $2.49 $2.56 $20.00 $115.2K 4.4K 1.8K RKLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $17.00 $94.8K 989 289

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab USA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA

Trading volume stands at 27,390,141, with RKLB's price up by 9.46%, positioned at $20.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Rocket Lab USA

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rocket Lab USA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for RKLB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RKLB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.