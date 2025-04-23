Rocket Lab USA Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab USA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $226,517, and 12 are calls, amounting to $778,985.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $35.0 for Rocket Lab USA, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab USA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab USA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab USA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.95 $8.5 $8.95 $22.00 $178.9K 1.0K 200 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.05 $2.95 $2.95 $25.00 $147.5K 1.5K 502 RKLB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.25 $6.65 $10.25 $12.00 $102.6K 5.1K 100 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.1 $12.0 $10.00 $96.0K 12.5K 0 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.12 $2.06 $2.12 $22.00 $42.4K 1.1K 60

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab USA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Rocket Lab USA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,147,211, the price of RKLB is up 7.04% at $20.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab USA

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rocket Lab USA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for RKLB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RKLB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.