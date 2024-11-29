Rocket Lab USA Secures $23.9M for Semiconductor Expansion

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has secured a $23.9 million award from the U.S. Department of Commerce to enhance its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This funding, part of the CHIPS and Science Act, will help Rocket Lab expand its production of space-grade solar cells, vital for both national security and commercial applications. The investment not only strengthens U.S. semiconductor leadership but also promises to create skilled jobs and stimulate economic growth in New Mexico.

