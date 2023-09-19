News & Insights

Rocket Lab USA Reports Loss Of Mission; Stock Plummets

September 19, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) said it experienced an issue during the launch of the 41st mission. The company stated that following lift-off from Launch Complex 1, the rocket successfully completed a first stage burn and stage separation as planned, before an issue was experienced at around T+ 2 minutes and 30 seconds into flight, resulting in the end of the mission.

Rocket Lab USA's next mission, currently scheduled before the end of the third quarter, will be postponed.

The company expects to provide revised third quarter revenue guidance in the coming days.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA are down 16% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
