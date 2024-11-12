Rocket Lab USA options imply 13.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Rocket Lab (RKLB) USA is 1.3x normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.5%, or $1.97, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.9%.
