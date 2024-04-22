Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) ending at $3.56, denoting a +0.28% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.87% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.11%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 12.35% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.11, marking a 10% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.83 million, up 74.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $427.21 million, which would represent changes of -10.53% and +74.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.